'I was not romanticizing poverty,' says Catriona

Published 10:13 AM, January 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray has clarified her winning answer during the final question and answer portion from the pageant in December, which drew mixed reactions. (READ: ‘Problematic, romanticized:' Netizens hit Catriona Gray’s winning answer)



During the final question and answer, host Steve Harvey asked the question: "What is the most important lesson you’ve learned in your life, and how would you apply it to your time as Miss Universe?”



Catriona then replied: “I’ve always taught myself to look for the beauty in it, to look for the beauty in the faces of the children, and to be grateful. I would bring this aspect as a Miss Universe to see situations with a silver lining, and to assess where I could give something, where I could provide something as a spokesperson. If I could teach also people to be grateful, we could have an amazing world where negativity could not grow and foster, and children would have a smile on their face."



In an interview with Jessica Soho aired on GMA News aired on Wednesday, January 9, the 4th Miss Universe titleholder from the Philippines clarified that she was not romanticizing povery, but was highlighting the spirit and determination of people living in that situation.

"I was not romanticizing poverty. I'm not saying it's beautiful there. If you look at my answer in the context of looking at the first sentence, it does not romanticize poverty, because I start from that point," she said.

"And you know, there's nothing beautiful about poverty but in the people that you talk to, the teachers that I've met, the children who I've heard their stories of, and the families that I've heard stories of. There's something beautiful about their spirit, their will, their determination – and that what I was referring to."

She also talked about her love for Filipino textiles. During the interview, she wore an Ifugao-inspired beaded top with her black pants and blazer. (IN PHOTOS: Catriona Gray's media tour outfits)

"It makes me proud. I do love our fabrics, our textiles, you know our symbolism and our culture. So many people have garnered interest just what I'm wearing. I mean it's a different approach to sharing our culture, what we have to offer through outfits. Some people might think it's just fashion but it opens up the conversation."

Catriona was also asked about the status of her relationship with longtime boyfriend Clint Bondad but she prefered not to talk about it, saying it was the only thing she could keep to herself.

Catriona is currently wrapping up her media tour in New York before geting ready for the next activities prepared by the Miss Universe organization. – Rappler.com