Published 10:48 AM, January 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters is engaged. On Thursday, January 10, she shared photos of how her fiance, former American football player Tim Tebow, proposed to her at his family's place in Florida.

"Any dreams I've ever had, you've exceeded them all! I love you and I can't wait to spend forever with you!" she wrote on Instagram, tagging the New York Mets baseball player.

Tim also posted the same photos, saying: "[Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters] Thank you for saying YES and making me the happiest man in the world. You're the love of my life, and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you."

Tim also shared photos of the proposal on social media.

In an interview with People, Tim said that he made sure everything was okay before popping the question to the 23-year-old South African beauty queen.

"I was excited. I wanted everything to be perfect and to go smoothly. But I wasn't nervous to actually ask her," he said.



Tim even flew in Demi-Leigh's family for the special moment.

The couple met sometime during Demi-Leigh's reign as Miss Universe and have been low key about the relationship, only sharing certain details.

The two also have a special connection to the Philippines. In an interview with ABS-CBN last December, Demi-Leigh recalled her visit in December 2017. Tim, on the other hand, was born in the country before moving back to the US with his family.

"The Philippines is a country that's very close to both our hearts. He was born there. I know his parents would go back often, being missionaries in the Philippines. The Philippines was the first country I visited after I won Miss Universe! How crazy! So, yes, I definitely think it's a very special country," she said. – Rappler.com