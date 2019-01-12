TyTy approves

Published 6:00 PM, January 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Tyra Banks may just be one of Catriona Gray's biggest fans.

The supermodel, who has expressed her admiration for Catriona before, recently tweeted that she still has Miss Universe 2018's signature "lava walk" on her mind.

"Can't stop thinking about that #LavaWalk," she said.

Can’t stop thinking about that #LavaWalk. — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) January 10, 2019

The Miss Universe Twitter account replied to Tyra's tweet, floating the idea of seeing both women together on the runway.

"We would love to see you and [Catriona] #lavawalk together!" the tweet said.

We would love to see you and @catrionaelisa #lavawalk together! — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 11, 2019

Tyra hasn't responded, but Catriona, of course, loved the idea. Posting screenshots of the tweets on her Instagram stories, she tagged Tyra and said "would be a dream."

Catriona first earned the Tyra Banks seal of approval when she executed the now-iconic slow-mo turn at the Miss Universe 2018 swimsuit competition – a move that made Tyra tweet "Pinoy Power to the Max!!!"

I mean...Pinoy Power to the Max!!! https://t.co/ar22wLvw2k — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) December 15, 2018

In another tweet addressing Catriona, she said "You did it! And that walk and confidence? I mean…NEXT LEVEL FIERCE!!! TyTy approves."

Tyra has yet to publicly respond to the idea of walking the runway with Catriona, but we can bet the world, the universe rather, will be tuning in when that happens. – Rappler.com