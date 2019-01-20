Tyra Banks still isn't over Catriona Gray's lava walk
MANILA, Philippines – It seems Tyra Banks isn't over Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray's famous lava walk. In a new Instagram post Sunday, January 20, the America's Next Top Model creator shared a side-by-side video of their respective runway walks.
Of course, Tyra named hers as well.
"#LavaWalk meets the #VolcanoStrut [Catriona Gray]" she said.
The Miss Universe social media accounts also gushed over Tyra's latest message for Catriona.
Catriona took to Instagram Stories, saying "Would be a dream to walk beside you."
We lava our queens!
Tyra previously tweeted her admiration for the Filipino-Australian titleholder, saying she was amazed by her now-signature walk. She once tweeted: "I mean...Pinoy Power to the Max!!!" (READ: Tyra Banks can't stop thinking about Catriona Gray's 'lava walk')
So will we see them on the runway together? We will just have to wait. – Rappler.com