The Lava Walk meets the Volcano Strut

Published 3:29 PM, January 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It seems Tyra Banks isn't over Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray's famous lava walk. In a new Instagram post Sunday, January 20, the America's Next Top Model creator shared a side-by-side video of their respective runway walks.

Of course, Tyra named hers as well.

"#LavaWalk meets the #VolcanoStrut [Catriona Gray]" she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) on Jan 19, 2019 at 9:02am PST

The Miss Universe social media accounts also gushed over Tyra's latest message for Catriona.

Catriona took to Instagram Stories, saying "Would be a dream to walk beside you."



We lava our queens! — Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) January 19, 2019

Tyra previously tweeted her admiration for the Filipino-Australian titleholder, saying she was amazed by her now-signature walk. She once tweeted: "I mean...Pinoy Power to the Max!!!" (READ: Tyra Banks can't stop thinking about Catriona Gray's 'lava walk')

I mean...Pinoy Power to the Max!!! https://t.co/ar22wLvw2k — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) December 15, 2018

So will we see them on the runway together? We will just have to wait. – Rappler.com