Catriona is now in Indonesia to shoot a commercial for You.C1000 Vitamin

Published 8:00 PM, January 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After her media blitz in the USA, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray flew to Indonesia for her first trip in her reign. On her Instagram stories Tuesday, January 22, Catriona shared a view of Indonesia from the plane.

She showed followers behind the scenes pictures from the shoot, which includes the now iconic "Mayon" evening gown she wore during the pageant finals in December 2018.

The brand also shared a video of Catriona.

Catriona previously announced that Indonesia would be the first country she'd visit as the newMiss Universe. She noted that she had always wanted to see Indonesia. She also happened to have Miss Indonesia Universe 2018 Sonia Fergina Citra as her roommate.

YOU•C1000 Vitamin is an Indonesian brand that past Miss Universe titleholders have endorsed. Among those who have appeared in commercials for the brand include former winners Gabriela Isler, Olivia Culpo, Paulina Vega, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, and the Philippines' Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach. – Rappler.com