Published 9:03 AM, January 31, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After flying back from Indonesia for a vitamin commercial and spending time with her pageant sisters from Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray had her first photo shoot with famed fashion photographer Fadil Berisha.

"Had an amazing time shooting my first official [Miss Universe] photos with [Fadil Berisha] can’t wait to share the photos with you all!!!" she posted on Instagram Tuesday, January 29.

The photographer also posted a few behind the scenes snaps from the shoot.

The photos will be released soon and many pageant fans can't wait to see them.

Fadil, an Albanian-American photographer, has been shooting for the Miss Universe organization for a number of years. He has done the glam shots of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega, and most recently, Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

His work has appeared in various publications. He has also photographed a number of celebrities including Tyra Banks, Hallie Berry, and Roger Federer. – Rappler.com