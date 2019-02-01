The Philippines welcomes the Miss Universe 2019 fan favorite!

Published 3:36 PM, February 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Vietnam H'Hen Niê, who won over many Filipino hearts during the Miss Universe 2019 show last December, set foot on Philippine grounds on Friday, Februrary 1.

The Top 5-placer, who stole the Miss Universe crowd with her undeniable spunk, originality, and inspiring backstory, landed in Manila, sharing on Instagram clips and photos of the warm welcome she got upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

H'Hen was greeted by selfie-taking fans, as well as her Filipino coach Anjo Santos, bouquet in hand.

"Mabuhay Philippines! Here we come. I’m so happy to see my coach again, Anjo Santos. Thank you so much for your warm welcome, Philippines," H'Hen posted.

H'Hen also posted a photo of her devouring tuyo, all smiles, even comparing it to her favorite hometown food.

"This is ‘Cá Khô’, my hometown food and also tuyo in the Philippines. My favorite!! I can consume a whole bowl of rice with one of this fish," she said in her caption.

The purpose of her visit was not stated. – Rappler.com