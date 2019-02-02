Mark your calendars for the homecoming!

Published 10:27 AM, February 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is coming home this February.

The Philippine Star reported that the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Incororated (BPCI) confirmed that the country's 4th Miss Universe titleholder will arrive in Manila on February 20.



The report said Catriona will be welcomed by two victory parades – one on February 21 around Makati and Manila, and another on February 23 at the Araneta Center in Quezon City.

Aside from the two parades, Catriona will be visiting various organizations such as Love Yourself, the organization she's been working with on HIV/AIDS education awareness, and Smile Train. She is also expected to visit Young Focus, another organization she's been working with on her advocacy for children's education.

She is also scheduled to meet with selected media and VIP before she heads back to New York.

Catriona has been based in New York since January, following her victory in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 17, 2018. She has appeared in various TV and radio shows, where her communication skills have been praised.(READ: Catriona Gray talks about social media and the PH vs Aus 'debate')

She recently flew to Indonesia, where she filmed a commercial for a vitamin C brand. – Rappler.com