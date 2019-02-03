H'Hen meets Miss Universe 2010 4th runner-up Venus Raj and is the guest of a Youth Congress in the city

Published 9:37 AM, February 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After arriving in Manila on Friday, February 1, Mis Universe Vietnam 2018 H'Hen Nie, whose story touched and inspired many people during the pageant in Bangkok, Thailand traveled to Naga City, Camarines Sur, where she was greeted warmly by locals.

H'Hen is a guest of the 2019 Francis Papua Papica Foundation, Inc. (FPPFI) Youth Congress in the city. Her Filipino pageant coach Anjo Santos was with her during the trip.

In her post, she wrote: "I’m very honored and grateful to be here, to join Youth Congress of FPPFI at which I could meet various students, potentials of future Philippines and share my stories.

"Without any part of my past, I wouldn’t be the person I am right now. I believe in the miracle of life, that if you truly believe, life will not give up on you. Many people call me the Cinderella of Vietnam, but Cinderella has a fairy godmother to help her, while I created this miracle for myself.



"Believe in yourself, always make the efforts, think positively, you would definitely achieve your dreams !"

Aside from experiencing the Filipino hospitality, H'Hen got to meet Miss Universe 2010 4th runner-up Venus Raj and wear a Maria Clara gown.

She also got a chance to taste laing, one of the famous dishes in the Bicol region.

H'Hen placed in the Top 5 of the pageant last December, the highest placement Vietnam has mad since joining the competition.

Her story and journey to the pageant touched everyone's hearts and earned the respect of many pageant fans since.

After her stint in Miss Universe, she continued her duties as Miss Universe Vietnam 2018. Recently, she toured fellow contestant Miss Japan Yuumi Kato around Vietnam. – Rappler.com