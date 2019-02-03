Catriona and Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers hit their first red carpet event together

Published 10:39 AM, February 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray flew to Atlanta, Georgia to attend the National Football League (NFL) Honors, a program held before the Superbowl playoffs on Saturday, February 2. The game is scheduled on Monday, February 4 (Sunday, February 3, USA time), where Maroon 5 is set to play during the half-time show.



Catriona and Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers were among the personalities present at the event, hosted by Steve Harvey. This is their first red carpet event together.

During their live Facebook chat, Catriona said that Sarah has been coaching her about American football, since she does not know much about the sport. Catriona also said she's looking forward to New York Fashion Week and her scheduled homecoming.

Both also got the opportunity to sit down for an event attended by actor Ryan Reynolds. Both Sarah and Catriona's makeup were done by Madi Bernard.

The two are set to watch the Superbowl before they head back to New York and get ready for their work with Smile Train in the coming week. – Rappler.com