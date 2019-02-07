Catriona and Kelsey chance upon each other at the amfAR gala in New York

Published 11:58 AM, February 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The first Filipino Victoria's Secret model meets Miss Universe.



Catriona Gray and Kelsey Merritt got a chance to see each other during the amfAR gala in New York City on Thursday, February 6.

The two posted photos on their respective Instagram stories.

Both are guests at the event. According to its website, the amfAR gala "serves as the unofficial kickoff to New York Fashion Week and honors individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the fight against HIV/AIDS."

For the event, Catriona was wore a red gown styled by Marquis Bias.

Catriona will be attending various shows at New York Fashion Week before she gets ready for her homecoming mid-February. – Rappler.com