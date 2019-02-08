IN PHOTOS: Catriona Gray's outfits in New York Fashion Week 2019
MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray formally started her New York Fashion Week experience on Thursday, February 7, as she attended some of the shows.
For her first show on Thursday, Catriona was spotted in a pink outfit by designer Tadashi Shoji and jacket by Mackintosh.
Photographer Selwyn R Tungo also took some shots of Catriona on the way to the show.
Prior to Day 1, Catriona attended two events. She wore a red Marchesa gown and carried a Jeffrey Levinson Volcano Red Stone Elina Clutch during the amfAR gala, where she met fellow Filipino model Kelsey Merritt.
She then changed into a white mini-dress for an IMG party.
On Friday, Februray 8, Indonesian vitamin brand YOU.C1000 released Catriona's commercial. Shot in Indonesia in January, Catriona is shown in various locations including a spa, a forest, waterfalls, and a beach.
YOU.C1000 Vitamin is an Indonesian brand which has been endorsed by past Miss Universe titleholders. – Rappler.com