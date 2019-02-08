Check out some of the outfits of our queen

Published 11:47 AM, February 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray formally started her New York Fashion Week experience on Thursday, February 7, as she attended some of the shows.



For her first show on Thursday, Catriona was spotted in a pink outfit by designer Tadashi Shoji and jacket by Mackintosh.

View this post on Instagram On our way to @tadashishoji in our @mackintoshofficial coats. . . . . #missuniverse #catrionagray #confidentlybeautiful #styledbymb #marquisbias #tadashishoji #mackintosh #cristinasabatini #wbritt #nyfw #fashion #style #beauty A post shared by Marquis Bias (@marquis.bias) on Feb 7, 2019 at 4:31pm PST

Photographer Selwyn R Tungo also took some shots of Catriona on the way to the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse) on Feb 7, 2019 at 3:58pm PST

Prior to Day 1, Catriona attended two events. She wore a red Marchesa gown and carried a Jeffrey Levinson Volcano Red Stone Elina Clutch during the amfAR gala, where she met fellow Filipino model Kelsey Merritt.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Universe (@missuniverse) on Feb 7, 2019 at 7:36am PST

She then changed into a white mini-dress for an IMG party.

On Friday, Februray 8, Indonesian vitamin brand YOU.C1000 released Catriona's commercial. Shot in Indonesia in January, Catriona is shown in various locations including a spa, a forest, waterfalls, and a beach.





YOU.C1000 Vitamin is an Indonesian brand which has been endorsed by past Miss Universe titleholders. – Rappler.com