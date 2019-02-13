The two attend the Phuong My fashion show

Published 10:05 AM, February 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After visiting the Philippines, Miss Vietnam 2018 H'Hen Nie went to New York, where she was reunited with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray on Tuesday, February 12.

H'Hen was spotted with Catriona, former Miss New York USA and judge Iman Oubou, and the Miss Universe Organization's Esther Swan watching the Phuong My show during New York Fashion Week.

H'Hen, placed in the Top 5 of the pageant last December. She's become a favorite of many pageant fans, especially after she shared her life story during the competition.

Since returning to Vietnam, she's been busy both as a model and inspirational speaker. She was also spotted touring Miss Japan Yuumi Kato in January, when she visited Vietnam.

H'Hen was in the Philippines to be a guest speaker at a forum in Naga City.– Rappler.com