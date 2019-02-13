LOOK: Catriona Gray, Miss Vietnam 2018 H'Hen Nie slay at NYFW
MANILA, Philippines – After visiting the Philippines, Miss Vietnam 2018 H'Hen Nie went to New York, where she was reunited with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray on Tuesday, February 12.
H'Hen was spotted with Catriona, former Miss New York USA and judge Iman Oubou, and the Miss Universe Organization's Esther Swan watching the Phuong My show during New York Fashion Week.
I’m so happy to see my sisters @imanoubou my judge, @catriona_gray #MissUniverse2018 and @swanbirdnyc MUO manager at #PhuongMy show #NYFW What an amazing show! Thank you @phuong_my for inviting me! Thank you all my loves for your attendance. I am extremely happy to see you again today! Costume @phuong_my @tuankhoi02 retouch by @tafaholic13
H'Hen, placed in the Top 5 of the pageant last December. She's become a favorite of many pageant fans, especially after she shared her life story during the competition.
Since returning to Vietnam, she's been busy both as a model and inspirational speaker. She was also spotted touring Miss Japan Yuumi Kato in January, when she visited Vietnam.
H'Hen was in the Philippines to be a guest speaker at a forum in Naga City.– Rappler.com