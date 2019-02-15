Which Catriona doll is your favorite?

Published 9:00 AM, February 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It's no secret that pageant fans love Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray.

Lately, they've showed their love for her in various forms – from imitating the famous lava walk, recreating her outfits, and even paintings and drawings. (READ: Catriona Gray at Miss Universe 2018: Ambassador for PH culture, design)



But other fans express their love for her in other, very extra ways: doll making.

Here are a few of the designers who paid homage to the country's 4th Miss Universe Barbie doll versions of her:

Ian Mendajar

A big pageant fan, Ian has made various dolls of beauty queens such as Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss World 2013 Megan Young, and Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa.

For his Catriona doll, Ian dressed her in the "Mayon" dress designed by Mak Tumang.

Ian also did other variations such as the swimsuit Catriona wore in the pageant and one wearing a Mikimoto crown.

Alvin Ocampo

Alvin Ocampo shared photos of his creations on social media. Check out the national costume replica:

He also did a version of the "Mayon" gown.

Deph Hermoso

Designer and doll maker Deph Hermoso also created his own versions.

Christopher G. Flores Jr. and Eric Benito



Christopher made a Catriona doll wearing the Anthony Ramirez creation she wore when she left for Thailand. The doll was co-created with Eric Benito (@pinoymanika).

Here's another Catriona doll inspired by one of her looks for a photoshoot.

Eric created a doll inspired by one of Catriona's outfits from the pageant.

Catriona is set to return to the Philippines soon for her homecoming. – Rappler.com