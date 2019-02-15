Catriona is scheduled to begin a series of events for her grand homecoming on February 21

Published 6:30 AM, February 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray arrived late Friday evening, February 15 in the country ahead of her grand homecoming scheduled next week.

According to a report from GMA's State of the Nation, Catriona arrived with staff members of the Miss Universe Organization past 9 pm via Qatar Airways.

Wearing a white top and jeans, neither Catriona nor anyone from her team entertained interviews.

Meanwhile, the Miss Universe Organization posted a short video to promote her grand homecoming.

"Philippines, here she comes! Who’s ready for homecoming?"

Catriona had been scheduled to arrive on February 20. Two parades will happen on February 21 at the Manila-Pasay area and February 23 at the Araneta Center in Cubao, Quezon City. – Rapplercom