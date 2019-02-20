We can't wait for Catriona's homecoming outfits either

Published 9:21 AM, February 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – She sparkled in the "Ibong Adarna" and captivated everyone in the "Mayon" on the Miss Universe 2018 runway. So what will Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray wear when she officially comes home?

It's a mystery fans will have to unravel but thankfully, her go-to designer Mak Tumang has posted at least one teaser for one of Catriona's many planned outfits. (Miss Universe 2018: The Philippines' Catriona Gray)

Mak, a Pampanga-based designer, posted on Wednesday, February 20, an Instagram stories of a picture of what seems to be sampaguita-inspired embroidery. The photo included a graphic that said "Sampaguita," "a promise fulfilled," and "coming home."

In his next Instagram story, Mak explained: "The national flower of our beautiful country – the Philippines."

"Derived from the Filipino words 'sumpa kita' which means 'I promise you.' This ornamental flower is an inherent part of our landscape since time immemorial. Interestingly, this flower has a lot to do with the concept of 'Coming Home.' You know you are home when its distinct sweet and aromatic fragrance tickles your olfactory sense."

The designer added that the humble sampaguita is often turned into leis that cut across classes – they can be used to welcome dignitaries or are sold in front of churches and along the streets by enterprising Filipinos.

"It is but fitting that we welcome our Queen with Sampaguita adorned with Anahaw – our national leaf."

Mak didn't release any more details but earlier posted on Instagram stories a photo of several fabric – the sampaguita-embroidered cloth, a blue and shiny fabric, a white and sparkly fabric, a gold fabric with detailing, a seemingly nude fabric with a bright pink overlay, and a peach or orange fabric with sparkly stones.

He simply tagged Catriona in the image.

Catriona is set to kick off her homecoming with media appearances on February 20 and a parade around Pasay, Makati and Manila on February 21. She'll also be appearing in various events at the Araneta Center in Quezon City over the weekend. (READ: Where you can catch Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray during her homecoming parade)

The Fil-Aussie stunner won the Miss Universe 2018 crown in Thailand back in December 2018. She officially began her duties with the New York-based Miss Universe Organization in January 2019 – she's since made the rounds in US media, shot a commercial in Indonesia, and attended New York Fashion Week.

Catriona and Mak go a long, long way back. He began designing for her during her Miss World try and created the equally-iconic "Sinag" gown, which she wore when she won the Binibining Pilipinas competition to represent the country at Miss Universe. – Rappler.com