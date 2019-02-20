The queen is finally home

Published 12:18 PM, February 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is finally back in town and gearing up for her official homecoming.

The fourth Filipino Miss Universe arrived last February 16 ahead of her homecoming events. Here's what's you can expect this week. (SCHEDULE: Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray's homecoming)

Press conference

Catriona will meet Philippine media in a press conference scheduled for her by the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc and Miss Universe.

Parades on February 21 and 23

Catriona will have two separate parades. The first will be on February 21, where she will go around the Pasay-Manila-Makati route starting from Sofitel Hotel in Pasay. The second one will be on February 23 at the Araneta Center. ( READ: Where you can catch Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray during her homecoming parade)

It's Showtime guest appearance

According to an ABS-CBN report, Catriona make an appearance on It's Showtime on Friday, February 22. A song entitled "Filipina Girl" written by Marcus Davis, Billy Crawford, and James Reid will be peformed during the program.

Commemorative stamp

Like previous Miss Universe winners Gloria Diaz, Margie Moran, and Pia Wurtzbach, a special commemorative stamp will be unveiled by the PhilPost to honor Catriona's win.

Charity visit

Known for her work charities such as Love Yourself Philippines and Young Focus, the Filipino-Australian beauty queen will pay a visit to them once again. She'll also visit Smile Train and other institutions close to her heart.

The float

Catriona is expected to ride in a float designed by Fritz Silorio. The float is patterned after her Mayon gown and the Mikimoto crown. Silorio previously designed the float which Pia Wurtzbach rode in 2015.

The outfits

Catriona is known for championing Philippine designs and her homecoming will surely no exception. Designers Jearson Demavivas and Mak Tumang have since given sneak peeks into the outfits she'll wear. (READ: Designer Mak Tumang posts teaser on Catriona Gray's homecoming outfit)

VIP meetings

In between her busy schedule, Catriona will meet important people, among them Vice President Leni Robredo.

Raise Your Flag special

Catriona will celebrate with her fans and several Filipino celebrities during a special dubbed Raise Your Flag at the Smart Araneta Coliseum. Previous queens like Gloria, Margie, and Pia are expected to be there to celebrate with Catriona. – Rappler.com