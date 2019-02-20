Catriona dazzles in Mak Tumang and Jearson Demavivas creations

Published 7:51 PM, February 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray faced the media on Wednesday, February 20, days after she arrived in the Philippines for her grand homecoming parade happening on February 21.

For the press conference at Novotel Manila in the Araneta Center, Catriona wore a coral Filipiniana jumpsuit by Mak Tumang.

She was also spotted in a creation by Jearson Demavivas prior to the press conference. She wore one of the outfits from Jearson's Inaul collection

Catriona's parade on February 21 will kick off at 2 pm and will take the country's 4th Miss Universe through the streets of Pasay, Manila, and Makati. – Rappler.com