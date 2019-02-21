'I went from being a voice of the Philippines to a voice to the international audience," says the Filipina beauty queen

Published 11:45 AM, February 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – While the glitz and glamor is what most people see and envy, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is first to admit that it's the little things that make being the reigning queen challenging. She's away from home, family, and friends, for instance.

At the same time, the 25-year-old beauty queen is well aware of the opportunities and perks that come with the Mikimoto crown.

"I went from being a voice of the Philippines to the international audience," an emotional Catriona told Philippine media in a press conference on Wednesday, February 20.

"With that comes a little bit of pressure and also an amazing opportunity. And throughout the last two months, it's something I've been navigating with the guidance of my Miss Universe family and with the people surrounding me, the people who supported me," she added.

"I really hope to leave a positive impact as Miss Universe 2018," Catriona added.

Catriona, who grew up in Australia but spent her young adult and adult years in the Philippines, is now based in New York. She is in Manila for her homecoming.

Several events – including a parade around Pasay, Manila, and Makati – are set to happen during her visit. – Rappler.com