Published 2:25 PM, February 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – When the queen comes home, there's really no such thing as too much.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, the fourth Filipina to hold the title, made her formal homecoming on Thursday, February 21, with a parade around Pasay, Manila, and Makati.

While this isn't the first time for Catriona to come home (she spent the holidays – sans fan fare – in the Philippines), it's her first public appearance since she became everyone's silver lining and bagged the coveted Miss Universe crown.

In a pageant-crazy country like the Philippines, you can be sure that homecomings and public events featuring a Miss Universe are anything but ordinary.

Here are a few snaps from the parade, captured by Rappler's photographers and reporters:

Sun's out, Queen's out! #CatrionaHomecoming #CatrionaIsBackAtAraneta



This event is made possible by PLDT Home Fibr, Jollibee, Novotel Manila Araneta Center, Philippine Airlines, Manila Bulletin. pic.twitter.com/HB7OIDaz1A — Bb. Pilipinas (@RealBbPilipinas) February 21, 2019

– Rappler.com