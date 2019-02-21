Catriona says her experience in New York Fashion Week taught her about pushing for inclusivity in the industry

Published 8:22 AM, February 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray said she "learned so much" when she attended the Fashion Week during her stay in New York.

During the press conference on Wednesday, February 20, at Novotel in Araneta, Catriona, media asked what was her foremost lesson from the Fashion Week.

"I really enjoyed the panel discussions that I was able to see at New York Fashion week. Because it wasn’t only about watching a selection or models walk down on a runway and seeing the designers work, but there was also having a conversation about inclusivity, and representation within the fashion industry, which I think leads into the fashion industry all over the world even here in the Philippines – talking about inclusivity in terms of gender, in terms of body shapes.

"And I think that pageantry is a beautiful arena to start in pioneering for more inclusivity and more representation. And I feel like, in this modern age, we really are. And I’m excited what pageantry looks like over the next coming years."

Both fashion and pageantry has undergone changes over the years with a clamor for more representation. In the recent New York Fashion Week, Pierre Davis became the first transgender fashion designer to show his collection.

Fashion and plus sized model Ashley Graham has been known for promoting body positivity.

Filipino-American transgender model and activist Geena Rocero has also been recognized, appearing in a cover of Harper's Bazaar India and modeling for brands such as CHROMAT, Carmen Marc Valvo, and Marco Marco as well as Philippine brand Bench.

The pageant world's first transwoman in the person of Angela Ponce represented Spain in the Miss Universe, where she was given a standing ovation for her participation. – Rappler.com