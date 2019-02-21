The parade will take her around streets of Pasay, Manila, and Makati

Published 10:32 AM, February 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – When a Miss Universe comes home to a pageant-crazy country like the Philippines, you can be sure that it's going to be a fun and memorable time.

Unable to head out for Catriona Gray's homecoming parade on Thursday, February 21?

We got your covered. Check this page for snaps from the parade, live updates from reporters on the field, and trivia about everyone's favorite reigning queen. The parade starts at around 2 pm.

– Rappler.com

