LOOK: Catriona Gray's lava-inspired float
MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is set to have her motorcade on Thursday, February 21, and the float she'll be riding on is no less inspired by Mak Tumang's "Mayon" dress, and her Mikimoto crown.
The float was designed by Fitz Silorio, who also did the float of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.
LOOK: A sneak peek at the "lava" inspired float @MissUniverse @catrionaelisa will be riding this afternoon for the parade in the Pasay-Manila-Makati route via @VoltaireTayag @rapplerdotcom #CatrionaHomecoming pic.twitter.com/zPqFp7HJJR
– Rappler.com
