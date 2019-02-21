Designer Mak Tumang pays tribute to the national flower of the Philippines

Published 1:23 PM, February 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Designer Mak Tumang has released the photos of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray's outfit for the parade on Thursday, February 21.



Mak described the sampaguita-inspired jumpsuit on his social media account.

"The Sampaguita; also known as Philippine Jasmine, is the national flower of our beautiful country – the Philippines. Legend has it that its etymology was derived from the Filipino words 'sumpa kita,' which means 'I promise you,'" he said.

"This ornamental flower is an inherent part of our landscape since time immemorial. Interestingly, this flower has a lot to do with the concept of ‘Coming Home’. You know you are home when its distinct sweet and aromatic fragrance tickles your olfactory sense. Moreover, the flowers are usually slung and made into leis which are used to welcome dignitaries or are being peddled in front of churches so as to become offerings" Mak added.

Mak also added the anahaw, the country's national leaf, as another detail motiff for the outfit.

"Ergo, it is but fitting that we welcome our Queen with Sampaguitas adorned with Anahaw – our national leaf. Catriona will wear this Philippine Terno which is a Callado (similar to Piña Barong) embroidered gown with stylized Panuelo and Mariposa sleeves. Welcome home Catriona! Thank you for the fulfilled promise of making the Filipino people proud! Mabuhay!" he said.

Mak has been one of Catriona's go-to designers. He dressed her up for the Binibining Pilipinas and Miss Universe finals. He was also the one behind her coral jumpsuit on day 1 of her homercoming. – Rappler.com

