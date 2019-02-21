Catriona says she would like to promote other destinations, including Mindanao

Published 7:25 PM, February 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – She promoted the Philippines in her series of videos, and if given a chance, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray said she would do even more.

In a press conference on Wednesday, February 20, Catriona was asked what she would do if the government gives her a chance to be its new tourism ambassador.

"I know people have interest in our country because of our beautiful beaches, because of how people are so warm and so hospitable, and very family-oriented, and everyone feels like they are part of our family," she said.

"But I think we have so much to show in our history, in our craft, in the things that we make that are unique to us [and] that's not found [anywhere] else in the world. I feel like I would 'sell' it or present it in a way where I would encourage people to have their own adventure," she added.

Catriona said she would encourage visitors to be creative and also visit other places aside from the more popular ones such as Manila, Boracay, or Palawan.

For one, said the beauty queen, it would be nice for people to see the rich culture of Mindanao.

"I would further develop our provinces and share more on what we have to offer. Not just the publicized ones – Boracay and Manila and Palawan. You know, all these different places that we have in the Philippines – in Mindanao and Visayas," Catriona said.

"When I was traveling around, I was researching for my national costume, I just fell in love with how rich, beautiful our culture is. And I feel like if people would only know how much we have to offer, they would see how unique the Philippines is."

In a recent interview, Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo Puyat said her department is set to meet with Catriona about helping promote the country.

Catriona, who had a grand homecoming parade on Thursday, February 21, is expected to meet with politicians and other personalities during her stay. – Rappler.com

