Tessera Jewelry introduces another showstopping accessory

Published 8:38 AM, February 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It's not only through the sampaguita-inspired jumpsuit that Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray showed her love for the country, but also in the earrings she wore during the parade on Thursday, February 21. (IN PHOTOS: Catriona Gray's homecoming parade)

On Instagram, Tessera Jewelry posted close-up photos of the earrings, inspired by the sun's rays from the Philippine flag. The earrings had small diamonds inserted on each of the sun's rays.

Tessera has been crafting Catriona's accessories since she competed in Binibining Pilipinas 2018. Among the accessories are the famous 3 Stars and the Sun ear cuff, the Pearl of the Orient earrings during the Miss Universe preliminaries, and the Alab and Dangal, where she was crowned as the new queen. (READ: Catriona Gray at Miss Universe 2018: Ambassador for PH culture, design)

Catriona will have another parade on Saturday, February 23 at the Araneta Center with a fans day and tribute show for her on Sunday, February 24. – Rappler.com