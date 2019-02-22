The 4th Filipina Miss Universe sits down with Rappler's Voltaire Tayag for a one-on-one

Published 11:24 AM, February 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray returned to the country for her grand homecoming, and its been a big celebration with Filipinos following her everywhere she goes. (IN PHOTOS: Catriona Gray's homecoming parade)

The 25-year-old Filipino-Australian beauty queen became the country's 4th Miss Universe in December 2018, less than 3 years after Pia Wurtzbach brought back the crown in 2015.

Rappler's Voltaire Tayag had a chance to have a one-on-one interview with Catriona after her press conference on Wednesday, February 20. They talked about her life in New York and a little show and tell of some pictures that touched Catriona's heart.

