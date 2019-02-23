'Natural beauty, nothing but the crown,' says Fadil of his portrait of Catriona

Published 9:03 AM, February 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Photographer Fadil Berisha gave a first look into one of the portraits he took of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray on his social media accounts Friday, February 22.

"Natural beauty, nothing but the crown," he said of the photo, tagging Catriona, makeup artist Yuko Takahashi, fashion stylist Marquis Bias and the Mikimoto and Miss Universe accounts.

Catriona posted the same photo with the caption "Bare. [Fadil Berisha] [Miss Universe]. See you all tomorrow at the [The Araneta Center] parade 4PM."

In January, Catriona and the Miss Universe team gave a behind the scenes look of the photo shoot where Catriona was even spotted wearing a Miss Universe robe.

Fadil, an Albanian-American photographer, has been shooting for the Miss Universe organization for a number of years. He has done the glam shots of Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2014 Paulina Vega, and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters. – Rappler.com