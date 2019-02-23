Miss Universe 2018’s homecoming parade on February 21 was a day many people had long been waiting for

Published 1:33 PM, February 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Catriona Gray may have been representing the Philippines when she was crowned Miss Universe in December 2018, but since her win, the beauty queen has scarcely spent any time in the country.

After being crowned in Bangkok Thailand, she flew home to spend the holidays largely out of the public eye, and soon flew to New York, USA, where she is currently based for the duration of her Miss Universe reign.

When news of Catriona’s homecoming broke, many fans saw it as their golden opportunity to see their beloved beauty queen in person. It’s no surprise that on February 21, Catriona’s homecoming parade, people came out on the streets in droves and waited for hours to get a glimpse of Miss Universe 2018. (IN PHOTOS: Catriona Gray's homecoming parade)

What was the wait like for Catriona’s fans? And what was it like when she finally arrived? Amanda Lago reports. – Rappler.com