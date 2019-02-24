Crowds gather to welcome Catriona back home during her second homecoming parade at the Araneta Center

Published 10:00 AM, February 24, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Catriona Gray fever burn on on Saturday, February 23 as the Miss Universe 2018 was welcomed by fans, supporters, and friends at the Araneta Center in Cubao, Quezon City during her second homecoming parade.

Wearing the "Alon" teal jumpsuit by designer Mak Tumang, Catriona showed no signs of exhaustion as she waved to the crowd and danced to the music of the live band that accompanied her motorcade.

Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc (BPCI) chairperson Stella Araneta and members of the Miss Universe Organization were also present at the event.

At one point, Catriona barely held back tears as fans screamed and shouted their support for her.

In a short speech, Catriona thanked her fans, dedicated her victory to the country. She became the 4th Filipina to bring home the title after Pia Wurtzbach's win in 2015.

"It would not have been possible if not for you all! You are the reason why I considered joining again to represent the Philippines again. And it’s from you that I drew my strength throughout the whole competition.

"So I really only owe it to you all that I am here today. And I dedicate the crown to you, Philippines! I love you!" she told the audience.

Catriona first homecoming parade on Thursday, February 21. The motorcade went around Manila, Makati, and Pasay. (WATCh: Waiting for a queen: Catriona Gray’s fans welcome her home)

The Filipino-Australian beauty queen is set to be honored with a special show called Raise Your Flag at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Cubao on Sunday, February 24. – Rappler.com