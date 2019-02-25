Past Miss Universe Philippines winners also appear to show support

Published 7:11 PM, February 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray thanked her fans and supporters during a special dubbed Raise Your Flag at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday, February 24.

The program kicked off with Jed Madela, the TNT Boys, and Morrissette Amon performing with the ABS-CBN Orchestra. The show was hosted by Boy Abunda.

Catriona came out dressed in a pink top and pants by Jearson Demavivas. She cried as her parents Ian and Mita Gray came out to surprise her.

In between numbers, a video about Catriona's training for Binibining Pilipinas and Miss Universe was shown. In it too was young star Maymay Etrata.

In the video, Catriona spoke about the why she finally made the decision to try pageantry again after her Miss World stint.

Catriona also led a fashion show featuring past Miss Universe Philippines winners and Bb Pilipinas queens. They all walked the runway in red outfits by various designers. Catriona wore her now-iconic "Mayon" gown by Mak Tumang.

Vice Ganda was also present, and did a one-on-one with Catriona. In the segment, Catriona answered questions – the crowd laughed non-stop.

Bamboo also serenaded Catriona, who changed into another Mak Tumang creation – the "Perla Oriente."

Catriona also shared time onstage with children from Young Focus, an organization Catriona has been working with for several years. The show closed with the debut of the song "Raise Your Flag" by KZ Tandigan and Kritiko.

Catriona is scheduled to visit her chosen charities and pay courtesy calls to the Senate, Office of the Vice President, and the Department of Tourism in the coming days. – Rappler.com