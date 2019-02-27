Check out the outfits Queen Cat wore during the program

Published 9:30 AM, February 27, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Catriona Gray (and her talented team) are showing no signs of a fashion slump.

If you thought the "sampaguita" jumpsuit and the "alon" jumpsuit by designer Mak Tumang were show stopping, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray's outfits during the Raise Your Flag show at Smart Araneta upped the game, as is expected from the 24-year-old stunner.

In the opening segment, the Filipino-Australian beauty queen came out in a fuschia top and Inaul pants by Jearson Demavivas.

For the fashion show segment, she came out in the now-iconic "Mayon" dress by Mak Tumang. This was the same dress she wore when she was crowned Miss Universe in Thailand.

For the final segment of the show, Catriona changed into the "Perla Oriente" gown also by Mak Tumang.

– Rappler.com