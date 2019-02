The beauty queen finally visit several charities she's been supporting even before she won the crown

Published 10:00 AM, February 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After the parades, presscons and courtesy calls, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray finally had a chance to visit the charities she'd been supporting even before she bagged the coveted Mikimoto crown.

On Wednesday, February 27, Catriona dropped by Young Focus in Tondo, an organization she's been working with prior to her pageant days. Young Focus is an organization dedicated to making sure children in Tondo are able to finish their education.

Aside from bonding with the kids, Catriona also sang "We're In this Together," a song she released to raise funds for the organization.

After Young Focus, Catriona went to Love Yourself, an organization that works to raise awareness on HIV and AIDS issues. In a previous interview, Catriona talked about getting involved in the group because fo a close friend who died due to an HIV-related condition.

She then went to Operation Smile in Quezon City. The group helps children with cleft palates get operations. Catriona was accompanied by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc (BPCI) chairperson Stella Araneta.

Catriona then visited Father Tony Labiao’s charity in Commonwealth, Quezon City.

Wednesday, February 27, is the last day of Catriona's official activites for her homecoming as Miss Universe 2018. She'll be staying in the country a little longer for other work commitments before she flies out with her Miss Universe team. – Rappler.com

