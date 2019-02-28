Catriona and Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc chairperson Stella Araneta visit the Program for Orphans under Fr Tony Labiao in Quezon City

Published 10:47 PM, February 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray on Wednesday, February 27, dropped by the St. Peter's Parish in Commonwealth, Quezon City to visit children who were orphaned as a result of the administration's ongoing campaign against illegal drugs.

The program for the orphans is part of the Abot Kamay Alang-alang sa Pagbabago (AKAP) Pamilya Program headed by Father Tony Labiao, Vicar General for Pastoral Affairs of the Diocese of Novaliches.

In a text message to Rappler, Labiao said he's been in charge of the program since November 2017: "We still continue with our profiling. As of now, we have already around 200 kids and teens in 5 centers. We have a psychosocial intervention called 'Hilom Sining' and educational assistance."

"Hilom Sining" is facilitated through the help of the Ateneo de Manila University and Miriam College.

President Rodrigo Duterte started his campaign against illegal drugs – often called the "drug war" – in 2016. Philippine police have been criticized for resorting to extrajudicial means in the name of the campaign – an allegation they deny.

Over 20,000 deaths have been attributed to the campaign. Of those, over 5,050 were a result of police operations. – with a report from Alexa Villano/Rappler.com