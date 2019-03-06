We can't wait to see more photos of Catriona from the ace lensman

Published 9:45 AM, March 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Miss Universe Organization posted on Tuesday, March 5, the behind the scenes video of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray's photoshoot with Fadil Berisha.

"These are looks I haven't done before. So you guys should definitely keep an eye on it," said the Fil-Aussie beauty queen.

Stylist Marquis Bias, meanwhile, said that Catriona's looks ranged from the minimal to glam – they even channeled some rockstar vibes.

Fadil, who has photographed past Miss Universe winners, earlier gave a sneak peek into one of the photos he took of Catriona, describing it as "natural beauty, nothing but the crown."

Catriona recently celebrated her win with a grand homecoming in the Philippines. She will grace the Puteri Indonesia beauty pageant scheduled on March 8. –Rappler.com