Catriona meets Jokowi during a courtesy call alongside winners of Puteri Indonesia 2019

Published 6:30 AM, March 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – After crowning the new Puteri Indonesia winner on Friday, March 8, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and the Puteri Indonesia winners and candidates paid a courtesy call to Indonesian president Joko Widodo on Monday, March 11.

Catriona was one of the 3 queens Puteri Indonesia invited to grace the beauty contest last week.

Puteri Indonesia picks the representatives for Miss Universe, Miss International, and Miss Supranational.

Frederika Alexis Cull was crowned Puteri Indonesia 2019 and will represent the country in the Miss Universe 2019 pageant.

– Rappler.com