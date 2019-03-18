Young Focus needs $5,000 to buy 10 computers for the out-of-school youth

Published 4:53 PM, March 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray may be busy traveling, but she has not forgotten the causes she has been supporting in the Philippines.

On Sunday, March 17, Catriona posted a call for donations on Instagram to buy 200 computers for Young Focus Philippines, one of the charities she's been supporting for children's education.

Around $5,000 is needed to buy the computers.

"Young Focus wants to tackle computer illiteracy among school dropouts. Young Focus already has a special 'Catch-UP' center for school dropouts at the edge of a large squatter area in Tondo, Manila, but what we are still missing are the computers... We now want to set up a computer room with 10 computers to give 200 children and teenagers the opportunity to develop their talents through educational computer programs.

"We do that with the help of Global Giving to see more information, including our goals. You can also monitor our progress on the Global Giving website!

"We need in total $ 5,000 for 10 computers. That is $500 per computer, and includes all the necessary network items and tables! Please consider getting involved! THANKS!"

As of Monday, March 18, Catriona shared they were already able to raise $3,361 toward the total.

To donate, log on to Global Giving to know more about the project.

Aside from Young Focus, Catriona is also involved with Love Yourself Philippines, an organization dedicated to HIV/AIDS awareness education, in addition to Miss Universe partner organizations.

She recently concluded a trip to Indonesia, where she was a guest of the Puteri Indonesia competition. – Rappler.com