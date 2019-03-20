'The Mikimoto has seen better days as a result of my dancing,' Catriona says

Published 11:14 AM, March 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Mikimoto crown is undoubtedly one of the favorites among Miss Universe fans. So fans were quick to spot something... missing when Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray wore it during her homecoming parade at the Araneta Center and a recent trip in Indonesia.

The mystery is finally solved... and a sheepish Catriona herself is fessing up.

In a video posted on the Miss Universe social media pages Tuesday, March 19 Catriona explained what happened. "So one of the things I love about the parade is that they have this moving band and they have the drums that makes me want to dance, so I end up dancing although I am not a very good dancer," she said.

"But I have a confession," she continued. Holding up a broken piece of the crown, she added: "The Mikimoto has seen better days as a result of my dancing. I'm so sorry."

The Mikimoto crown has 500 diamonds of almost 30 carats (6.0 g), 120 South Sea and Akoya pearls, ranging in size from 3 to 18 mm diameter and is valued at $250,000. But don't worry! The Miss Universe Organization, of course, assured fans that the crown will be fixed.

And don't you worry Cat, we totally forgive you! – Rappler.com