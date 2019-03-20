'I represent Filipina beauty but I also represent the diverse Filipina beauty,' says Catriona

Published 9:24 PM, March 20, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray opened up about how people often say that she "does not look Filipino enough."



Catriona, whose father Ian is of Scottish descent while her mom Mita, a Filipino is from Oas, Albay. Catriona was born in Cairns, Australia. (READ: Catriona Gray talks about social media and the PH vs Aus 'debate')



In an interview with Preview posted on Wednesday, March 20, Catriona was asked about how she felt about representing the Philippines globally and the responsibility that comes with it. The 25-year-old Filipino-Aussie beauty queen said that she's often been told that she was not Filipino enough.

"Yeah, I do, but I also represent a diverse Filipina beauty. There have been many times where I've been told, 'You don't look Filipino. You don't look like a Filipina. You look Latin, or Hawaiian.’ So yes, I represent Filipina beauty but I also represent the diverse Filipina beauty. We are not just one kind of beauty anymore, and if I can open up that conversation, that's great,” she said.

View this post on Instagram "It's so strange, like what is pure Filipina beauty? Like, there is a stereotype, but what is it really? I saw [what people were saying about Kelsey], and it was just really sad. I also received it, even when I won nationals. I mean, the opportunity was open to us. And again, what is a pure Filipina?” @catriona_gray shares. read our exclusive interview with Cat in the link in our bio!⁣ ⁣ Photographed by BJ Pascual⁣ Art Directed by Mark Buenaobra⁣ Styled by Marj Ramos⁣ Makeup by Jelly Eugenio for NARS⁣ Hair by Brent Sales⁣ Sittings Editors: Nicole Arcano and Maura Rodriguez⁣ Shoot Coordinators: Lou Ferrer and Nikki Rivera⁣ Shoot Assistant: April Lozada⁣ Shot on location at Novotel Cubao⁣ Special thanks to Nonito Cuizon⁣ A post shared by Preview.ph (@previewph) on Mar 19, 2019 at 11:00pm PDT

Catriona said she found people's stereotype of the Filipino beauty weird.



“Every time. It's so strange, like what is pure Filipina beauty? Like, there is a stereotype, but what is it really? I saw [what people were saying about Kelsey], and it was just really sad. I also received it, even when I won nationals. I mean, the opportunity was open to us. And again, what is a pure Filipina?”

She said that if there's one thing she learned from the experience, it's that beauty should not be limited to a certain concept or perception. She said that since becoming Miss Universe, her definition of beauty has changed.

"It's opened up my eyes to a lot of different things. But being a beauty queen, we're surrounded by beautiful people. Every single contestant is beautiful. It really made me search deeper, like, ‘So you're beautiful externally but what else?’ There is beauty in being a kind and considerate person, in being a joy to be around, or being a good listener who can really connect to people."

"There's beauty in character. It's a cliché thing, but that's the beauty that won't fade, and that's the beauty that sets you apart. I really believe it is [how you make your impact]. It's what people remember. They remember how you make them feel, not how you look.” – Rappler.com