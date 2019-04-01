'Miss Gray will see you now,' reads the cheeky cover for the profile

Published 4:41 PM, April 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – She's the most beautiful in the universe. And, at least according to Esquire Philippines, she's also the sexiest woman alive.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is the magazine's sexiest woman alive for 2019.

In a profile released on April 1, Audrey Carpio writes of the 25-year-old: "The instant she lifted her head and threw back her hair, she turned into her own personal Sasha Fierce alter ego. Her eyes gleamed, her body took on more sensuous angles, and her hair seemed to float on its own accord. 'God is a woman,' Catriona belted along to Ariana Grande, posing in sync to the music and making us believe."

The distinction, Esquire notes, is for "women who have made an impact, women who are unapologetic about their smarts, and women who make a career out of simply being awesome."

"Miss Gray will see you now," reads the text on the digital cover of the Esquire profile – a clear reference to Fifty Shades of Grey. Esquire Philippines is exclusively digital.

Catriona, daughter to a Filipina mother and Scottish-born Australian father, won the Miss Universe crown during the pageant finals in Thailand in December 2018. She officially began her reign in 2019 and is now based in New York. She visited the Philippines for the grand homecoming late February 2019.

She is the 4th Miss Universe from the Philippines. – Rappler.com