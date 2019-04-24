Catriona Gray asks followers to pray for PH, reminds Filipinos to be alert
MANILA, Philippines – Even if she's thousands of miles away from the country she calls home, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray had the Philippines on her mind on Wednesday, April 24, as she asked for prayers following two earthquakes that jolted the country on Monday, April 22 and Tuesday, April 23.
"#PrayForPhilippines My beloved country of the Philippines has been rattled by two major earthquakes: a 6.1 magnitude on Monday followed by a 6.3 magnitude quake on Tuesday of this week."
"According to the most recent reports, 16 people have died, 81 have been injured and 14 remain missing. Mga kababayan and people from all over the universe, if you could take a moment to pray for my countrymen. For the safety of them and their families.
"To my fellow Filipinos, let's remain alert and take the appropriate precautions. SWIPE for earthquake preparedness information – save to your devices and share with your loved ones. We're in this together," she said. Catriona has over 5.4 million followers on Instagram.
As of April 24, 16 people were reported dead after an earthquake that jolted Central Luzon on Monday. The province of Pampanga has since been placed under a state of calamity. (READ: OCD: 'No signs of life' under Chuzon Supermarket Pampanga rubble)
Following the earthquake in Luzon, another earthquake was felt near Eastern Samar on Tuesday, April 23. – Rappler.com
