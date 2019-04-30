'You have sisters for life,' Catriona tells the Miss Teen USA 2019 candidates

Published 4:46 PM, April 30, 2019

MANILA, Philippines –Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray made an appearance on Sunday, April 28 (Monday, April 29 Manila time) during the Miss Teen USA 2019 competition in Reno Tahoe, and she gave a message to the young ladies onstage.

"To every single woman that came out onstage tonight, what an amazing experience that you had the opportunity to have to work with fellow women who are empowered, who are accomplished, and you have sisters for life," she said.

"For the new sister that I will be calling sometimes housemate when she come to visit New York, I'm so excited to welcome her to the family. But I know that every single girl here tonight is welcome back into the family, to come and visit whenever and they have sisters for life."

Connecticut's Kaliegh Harris was crowned the new Miss Teen USA 2019, succeeding Hailey Colborn.



Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers, meanwhile, will pass on her crown also on Reno Tahoe during the Miss USA 2019 pageant on May 2. The show will be hosted by Nick Lachey and Vanessa Minnillo-Lachey.

– Rappler.com