The supermodel and producer interviews Catriona for 'V' magazine

Published 11:21 PM, May 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Supermodel Tyra Banks has never hidden her admiration for Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray's famous "lava" walk. Catriona, meanwhile, hasn't stopped freaking out over Tyra's reaction as well.

So you can only imagine the excitement when the two spoke to each other on the phone for V magazine. Tyra interviewed the Filipino-Australian beauty queen for the magazine's latest issue. (READ: Tyra Banks still isn't over Catriona Gray's lava walk)

The lava walk, in fact, was the first thing Tyra mentioned, based on excerpts from the interview posted on V's website Thursday, May 2. Tyra interviewed Catriona, who was in Indonesia then.

"Well, good afternoon from California. I’m still recovering from your 'Lava Walk' at the Miss Universe pageant. I just kept watching and rewatching, like, What’s her secret? I was totally fangirling! Where were you when you saw that I had tweeted at you?" Tyra said.

"Oh my gosh, Tyra... I was sitting at dinner with all the girls. We were tired, quietly eating after rehearsal, when I got all these notifications from what you’d tweeted. I turned to my two friends, Sweden and Denmark, and started freaking out, like, Oh my gosh, Tyra Banks just tweeted about my walk!" Catriona said. (READ: Catriona Gray on viral 'lava walk': 'This is insane')

Catriona has described the interview as a "pinch-me moment" for her.

Tyra's interview with Catriona is part of the magazine's Music issue featuring Lizzo. – Rappler.com