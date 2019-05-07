The two meet in New York and spent time with the Miss Universe Organization staff

Published 10:30 AM, May 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray reunited with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach over the weekend in New York after Catriona's stints at the Miss Teen USA and Miss USA pageants in Lake Tahoe.

Esther Swann, Catriona's manager at the Miss Universe Organization, shared some photos of their time together on Instagram stories. In one photo, Esther wrote: "My legacy."

Esther was also Pia's manager after she won the crown in 2015.

In one photo, Catriona and Pia were spotted with MUO president Paula Shugart, Miss US 2019 Cheslie Kryst, and Rikka Fernandez, Pia's manager.

Pia was in the US for some commitments, including a Smile Train event, where she was reunited with former Miss USA 2015 and roommate Olivia Jordan.

– Rappler.com