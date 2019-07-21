Catriona flies to Las Vegas to support the boxer turned senator

Published 11:25 AM, July 21, 2019

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray flew to Las Vegas to support her fellow Filipino, boxer and senator Manny Pacquiao, is his bout against Keith Thurman on Sunday, July 21 Manila time (Saturday, July 20 in the US)

Catriona arrived in a yellow suit and was met by the Miss Universe Philippines organization headed by Chavit Singson and his daughter Richelle Singson-Michael.

Catriona also got to meet 4 of Pacquiao's children.

The Pacquiao-Thurman fight happens at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. — Rappler.com