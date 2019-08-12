Cat explores South Africa's wonders

Published 1:58 PM, August 12, 2019

CAT IN THE WILD. Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray visits a safari as part of her tour in South Africa. Screenshot from Instagram/@missuniverse

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray recently visited South Africa, primarily to grace the coronation night of Miss South Africa 2019. Aside from being one of the judges in the pageant, she also spoke at a panel on LGBTQ+ issues sponsored by Activate Wits.

Catriona also reunited with Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, who was part of the Miss South Africa panel of judges and Miss Universe 2018 1st runner-up Tamaryn Green, who welcomed her to the country.

Catriona closed her South African tour by going on a safari where she got to see lions, giraffes, and a rhino.

In a post, she wrote: "Heartbreakingly, these babies come into the care of @therhinoorphanage because their mothers are killed in unethical poaching, still practiced widely today.

"As a consequence they come to this facility incredibly distressed, traumatized calling out for their mothers and sometimes eating sand out of stress. The passionate volunteers of the @therhinoorphanage go above and beyond to care for these little giants, spending sometimes 24 hours a day with them, feeding them, caring for them, rehabilitating them and preparing them to one day be realised back into freedom. I never realized how baby rhinos feel 'human emotions' — they need love and companionship."

She called on her followers to go to the website www.therhinoorphanage.co.za for donations.

South Africa is the latest country Catriona visited as part of her Miss Universe duties. She recently appeared in the Filipino noontime show ASAP Natin for their US tour in the Bay Area. She also went to Las Vegas for the Manny Pacquiao fight.

— Rappler.com