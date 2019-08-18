IN PHOTOS: Catriona Gray gives back during latest visit to the Philippines
MANILA, Philippines — After a safari adventure and tasks for Miss South Africa, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray returned to the Philippines for new endorsements and her duties as Miss Universe.
Among the activities she graced was an event for the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10, where she was announced as the Philippine endorser.
She also observe a cleft operation as part of her work in Smile Train Philippines.
Catriona also attended the launch of an exhibit for Frontrow. The company released a limited edition art book called Fresh and Radical. Proceeds will go to Young Focus, the organization Catriona has been helping prior to entering pageants.
On Saturday, August 17, Catriona visited the Philippine military and was given an award by AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr. for her achievements. It was also during the visit where she said she was open to the idea of joining the army as a reservist.
"Thank you to the Armed Forces of the Philippines for the recognition of my humanitarian effort that contributes towards nation building. Isang karanglan po ito. (This is a huge honor)"
