LOOK: Pinay beauty queens Catriona, Pia, Janine at New York Fashion Week 2019
NEW YORK FASHION WEEK. Pia Wurtzbach, Janine Tugonon, and Catriona Gray take part in the start of the September New York Fashion Week. Photos from Miss Universe Facebook, Instagram/Jonas Gaffud/Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Sherri Hill /AFP
MANILA, Philippines — Three former Miss Universe Philippines titleholders were present to watch and walk the runway at the New York Fashion Week 2019.
Reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray was spotted attending shows along with her pageant sisters — Miss Teen USA 2019 Kaliegh Garris and Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst.
Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach closed the show for designer Albert Andrada.
Miss Universe Philippines 2012 Janine Tungonon, who finished 1st runner-up to Olivia Culpo, also walked the runway for Sherri Hill.
SHERRI HILL. Former Miss Universe Philippines 2012 Janine Tugonon walks the runway during the Sherri Hill NYFW Spring 2020 runway show at Cipriani 42nd Street on September 06, 2019 in New York City. Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Sherri Hill /AFP
Janine also had a photo with Catriona after the show.
Fashion Week runs until September 11. —Rappler.com
