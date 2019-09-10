FASHION WEEK 2019. Catriona Gray continues to make heads turn in her New York Fashion Week 2019 appearances. Screenshot from Instagram/@missuniverse/@catriona_gray

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning Miss Universe Catriona Gray flexed her fashion best at the September New York Fashion Week: guesting in some of the fashion shows and wearing some of the designers' pieces. This is her second fashion week. (IN PHOTOS: All of Catriona Gray's outfits at New York Fashion Week 2019)

She even got to have a short reunion with Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters.

Here's a quick look at some of Catriona's outfits during her second New York Fashion Week.

Catriona kicked off Fashion Week with an appearance at Runway of Dreams, wearing Likely, shoes by Roger Vivier, and accesories from Lady Grey Jewelry and Ben Amun.

For the Sherri Hill fashion show, she wore one of the designer's outfits with accessories from Aurate New York, Washed Ashore, and Daisy London.

Sherri Hill has been sponsoring the outfits of the Miss Universe, Miss USA, and Miss Teen USA pageants. Catriona also walked for Sherri when she was still a Miss Universe candidate for the Philippines.

She made heads turn as she walked the streets of New York wearing Flor et.al with accessories from Strathberry, Ben Amun and boots by Vince Camuto.

On Day 3, Catriona was spotted wearing an outfit by Rebecca Minkoff and accessories by Washed Ashore.

On Sunday, Catriona showed she can rock boots and a floral print dress during a stopover at the Chelsea and Walker event.

Catriona also showed she can make animal prints look cool in Nicole Miller.

Known also for her love of Filipino designs, Catriona was spotted wearing a black suit with inabel weave detail by Harvic G Dominguez.

FASHION WEEK. Miss Universe 2018, Catriona Gray attends 'Breakfast of Champions' presented by Wheaties during NYFW: The Shows at Spring Studios on September 09, 2019 in New York City. Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG/AFP

Fashion Week runs until September 11.— Rappler.com