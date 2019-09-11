NEW CROWN SOON. Photo shows Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray wearing the Mikimoto crown during the Binibining Pilipinas 2019 edition. Luxury jeweler Mouawad will be the new crown provide of the Miss Universe organization starting with the 68th edition of the pageant. File photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

MANILA, Philippines —The winner of Miss Universe 2019 is getting a new crown. The Miss Universe Organization on Tuesday, September 10 confirmed on its social media accounts that luxury jeweler Mouawad will be the new crown provider.

Mouawad will also sponsor the new crowns for the 2020 editions of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA.

"It’s official! World-renowned luxury jeweler Mouawad is the official crown sponsor for the Miss Universe Organization. Watch the Miss Universe Diamond Crown by #Mouawad make its debut at the 68th Annual #MissUniverse Competition."



Mouawad Co-guardian Pascal Mouawad said of the news: “Collaborating with The Miss Universe Organization to design these crowns and tiaras has been a fantastic experience. We look forward to unveiling these unique works of art in the coming months.”

The Mouawad design will replace the Mikimoto crown, which had been worn from 2002 to 2007 and again in 2017 when South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned by France's Iris Mittenaere. (IN PHOTOS: Miss Universe crowns through the years)

Miss Universe Catriona Gray was crowned with the same Mikimoto crown in 2018 by Demi-Leigh.

MIKIMOTO. South Africa's Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters crowns Catriona Gray with the Mikimoto crown last December 16 in Thailand. Photo from Miss Universe Organization

According to its website, Mouawad started in 1890 in Lebanon. The 4th generation of the Mouawads —Fred, Alain, and Pascal currently head the company.

The company's pieces have been worn by many celebrities such as Demi Lovato, Amy Adams, and Celine Dion to name a few. Models Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid have also been spotted wearing their pieces.

Mouawad has also collaborated with lingerie brand Victoria's Secret in its annual fashion shows, including last year's edition.

Past crown providers of the Miss Universe crowns include Diamond Nexus Labs, Diamond International Corporation (DIC), and Sarah Coventry. —Rappler.com